Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Villanova 12-8, Marquette 16-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Villanova Wildcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Marquette didn't have too much trouble with Seton Hall as they won 76-59.

Kam Jones was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus three steals. What's more, he also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Villanova last Monday, but the final result did not. They lost 64-63 to Georgetown on a last-minute layup From Micah Peavy. The loss hurts even more since the Wildcats were up 42-29 with 16:41 left in the second.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Eric Dixon, who posted 29 points along with six rebounds. Less helpful for Villanova was Tyler Perkins' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Marquette is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-3 record this season. As for Villanova, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Marquette hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Marquette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played Villanova.

Odds

Marquette is a big 9.5-point favorite against Villanova, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Marquette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Villanova.