Who's Playing
Villanova Wildcats @ Marquette Golden Eagles
Current Records: Villanova 12-8, Marquette 16-3
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Villanova Wildcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.
On Tuesday, Marquette didn't have too much trouble with Seton Hall as they won 76-59.
Kam Jones was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus three steals. What's more, he also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Villanova last Monday, but the final result did not. They lost 64-63 to Georgetown on a last-minute layup From Micah Peavy. The loss hurts even more since the Wildcats were up 42-29 with 16:41 left in the second.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Eric Dixon, who posted 29 points along with six rebounds. Less helpful for Villanova was Tyler Perkins' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Marquette is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-3 record this season. As for Villanova, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-8.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Marquette hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Marquette beat Villanova 71-65 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Does Marquette have another victory up their sleeve, or will Villanova turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Marquette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Villanova.
- Mar 14, 2024 - Marquette 71 vs. Villanova 65
- Jan 30, 2024 - Marquette 85 vs. Villanova 80
- Jan 15, 2024 - Marquette 87 vs. Villanova 74
- Feb 01, 2023 - Marquette 73 vs. Villanova 64
- Dec 31, 2022 - Marquette 68 vs. Villanova 66
- Feb 02, 2022 - Marquette 83 vs. Villanova 73
- Jan 19, 2022 - Marquette 57 vs. Villanova 54
- Feb 10, 2021 - Villanova 96 vs. Marquette 64
- Dec 23, 2020 - Villanova 85 vs. Marquette 68
- Feb 12, 2020 - Villanova 72 vs. Marquette 71