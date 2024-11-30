Who's Playing

Current Records: Western Carolina 2-3, Marquette 7-0

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Fox Sports 2

What to Know

Western Carolina is staring down a pretty large 32.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's contest. They are on the road again on Saturday to play the Marquette Golden Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Catamounts are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

It's going to take some time for Western Carolina to recover from the 91-57 bruising that Florida State dished out on Tuesday. The Catamounts were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-26.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Western Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Florida State posted 19.

Meanwhile, Marquette waltzed into their match on Wednesday with six straight wins... but they left with seven. They claimed a resounding 94-59 victory over the Skyhawks. The Golden Eagles have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Marquette can attribute much of their success to David Joplin, who went 10 for 12 en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Joplin a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%). Another player making a difference was Damarius Owens, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points.

Western Carolina's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-3. As for Marquette, their win bumped their record up to 7-0.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Western Carolina has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Western Carolina took a serious blow against Marquette in their previous matchup back in November of 2016, falling 90-44. Can Western Carolina avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 32.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Marquette won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.