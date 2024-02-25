Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Xavier 13-13, Marquette 20-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Xavier Musketeers are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Fiserv Forum. Marquette will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Marquette scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 105-71 victory over the Blue Demons. Marquette has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight contests by 19 points or more this season.

Kam Jones was a one-man wrecking crew for Marquette as he went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Jones has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Oso Ighodaro, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Xavier's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 79-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Friars. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 154 point over/under.

Despite their loss, Xavier saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Abou Ousmane, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Ousmane didn't help Xavier's cause all that much against the Pirates last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Dayvion McKnight, who scored 16 points along with six assists and four steals.

The Golden Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-6 record this season. As for the Musketeers, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-13.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Marquette hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Marquette was able to grind out a solid win over the Musketeers in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 65-51. Does Marquette have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Musketeers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Marquette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Xavier.