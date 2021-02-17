The Butler Bulldogs and the Marquette Golden Eagles are set to square off on Wednesday in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs are 7-11 overall and 6-3 at home, while Marquette is 9-12 overall and 3-5 on the road. The Golden Eagles are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games as an underdog. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are 4-0 against the spread in their last four home games when playing a team with a losing road record.

Butler vs. Marquette spread: Butler -2

Butler vs. Marquette over-under: 129.5 points

Butler vs. Marquette money line: Butler -140, Marquette +120

What you need to know about Butler



The Bulldogs fell short against Georgetown on Saturday, losing on the road 78-63. Butler got 12 points each from Bryce Golden, Chuck Harris and Bo Hodges. Butler also dropped its previous matchup to Marquette, losing 70-67. Jair Bolden leads Butler in scoring at 11.2 points per game, while Bryce Nze pulls in 7.7 rebounds and Myles Tate dishes 2.1 assists per outing.

The Bulldogs have been hard to beat on their home floor. In fact, Butler is 8-3 in its last 11 home games. The Bulldogs are also 6-1 in their last seven home games against Marquette.

What you need to know about Marquette

The Golden Eagles also lost last weekend, falling 57-51 on Sunday to Seton Hall. DJ Carton scored 16 points for Marquette, which has lost three straight. Carton leads Marquette with 12.9 points and 3.5 assists per game, while Dawson Garcia pulls in 6.7 rebounds per outing.

Marquette limps into Wednesday's contest having lost six of its last seven games. However, the Golden Eagles have won four of their last five games against Butler. Marquette has also covered the spread in four of its last five meetings against the Bulldogs.

