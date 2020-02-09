Marquette vs. Butler odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 9 predictions from simulation on 33-15 run

It's a battle between two of the Big East's top teams when the 19th-ranked Butler Bulldogs head to Milwaukee to face the Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday. Butler (18-5, 6-4) comes in off an exhilarating 79-76 home victory against No. 10 Villanova and has won three of its last four. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles (16-6, 6-4) have won five of six, knocking off DePaul 76-72 on Feb. 1 before getting a full week to rest.

The teams faced off less than three weeks ago, with Butler pulling out an 89-85 win in overtime. Tip-off is set for noon ET at the Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles are three-point favorites in the latest Butler vs. Marquette odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 140.5.

Butler vs. Marquette spread: Golden Eagles -3

Butler vs. Marquette over-under: 140.5

Butler vs. Marquette money line: Golden Eagles -162, Bulldogs +135

Butler: Kamar Butler scored 29 of his 31 points after halftime in the first meeting.

Marquette: Sacar Anim has scored at least 21 points in three of the past four games.

Why the Golden Eagles can cover

Marquette is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games overall, and senior Markus Howard is one of the nation's top players. The 5-foot-11 guard is the top Division I scorer by almost a full point at 27.9, and he shoots just under 40 percent from three-point range. Marquette makes 38.5 points from long range as a team, ranking 14th in the nation, and scores 78.3 points per game (30th).

Junior Sacar Anim also is a key piece, scoring 13.3 points and draining 42.2 percent of his three-point tries. Anim also is an elite defensive player for the Golden Eagles, who are 14-8 against the spread overall this season.

Why the Bulldogs can cover

Butler is 13-9-1 against the spread this season, and Wednesday's win against Villanova was a big boost. Senior Kamar Baldwin hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to win it and had 17 points. He averages 16 per game, and Sean McDermott scored 28 against the Wildcats to up his average to 12.2. Sophomore Bryce Golden had a career-high 18 points in the win and is one of 10 Bulldogs players averaging more than 10.5 minutes.

The Bulldogs, who are 12-5 against the spread after a win, received a big boost from the return of guard Aaron Thompson. The junior, who missed three games with a wrist injury, is the key to the offense and averages 4.9 assists. He also is a big part of the defense, which is 10th in the nation in scoring, allowing 60.6 points per game.

