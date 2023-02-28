A Big East matchup features the No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (23-6) clashing against the Butler Bulldogs (14-15) on Tuesday evening. The Bulldogs stopped their two-game losing streak by defeating DePaul, 59-58, last time out. The Golden Eagles are rolling right now, winning nine of the last 10 games, including a four-game win streak.

Tipoff from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Eagles are 9-point favorites in the latest Marquette vs. Butler odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 141. Before making any Butler vs. Marquette picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Marquette vs. Butler spread: Golden Eagles -9

Marquette vs. Butler State over/under: 141 points

Marquette vs. Butler money line: Golden Eagles -440, Bulldogs +335

MARQ: Golden Eagles are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss

BUT: Bulldogs are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

Why Marquette can cover



Sophomore guard Kam Jones is a dynamic scoring threat. Jones has a reliable jumper and shoots off the dribble with ease. The Tennessee native is ninth in the Big East in scoring (15.2) with 3.5 rebounds and shoots 37% from downtown. He's scored at least 20 points in seven games this season. On Feb. 25, Jones finished with 22 points, three steals and went 7-of-10 from 3-point land.

Junior forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper has been an energetic and versatile player in the frontcourt. Prosper owns good length and awareness on the defensive end with the ability to score from multiple spots on the floor. The Montreal native averages 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and one steal per game. In the Feb. 4 matchup against Butler, he finished with 10 points, two boards and three steals.

Why Butler can cover

Sophomore guard Jayden Taylor is a go-to option offensively. Taylor has the skillset to score from all three levels. The Indiana native leads the team in points (13.1) and averages 3.9 rebounds per game. He's scored 20-plus in three of the last four games. On Feb. 19, Taylor logged 21 points, four rebounds and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Sophomore guard Simas Lukosius provides Butler with another floor-spacing threat. Lukosius uses his sweet-shooting stroke to be a knockdown shooter and consistent offensive choice. The Lithuania native puts up 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and shoots 38% from 3-point land. He totaled 15 points and seven boards in his previous matchup.

