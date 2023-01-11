Who's Playing

Connecticut @ Marquette

Current Records: Connecticut 15-2; Marquette 13-4

What to Know

The #6 Connecticut Huskies are 4-0 against the #25 Marquette Golden Eagles since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Huskies and Marquette will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Creighton Bluejays typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UConn proved too difficult a challenge. UConn came out on top against Creighton by a score of 69-60. UConn's forward Adama Sanogo did his thing and had 26 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles made easy work of the Georgetown Hoyas this past Saturday and carried off a 95-73 victory. Marquette got double-digit scores from four players: guard Kam Jones (17), forward Oso Ighodaro (14), guard Stevie Mitchell (12), and guard Chase Ross (10). Chase Ross' performance made up for a slower matchup against the St. John's Red Storm last Tuesday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Huskies are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

UConn is now 15-2 while Marquette sits at 13-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UConn have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. But the Golden Eagles come into the contest boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.10%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $11.99

Odds

The Huskies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Connecticut have won all of the games they've played against Marquette in the last nine years.