Marquette vs. Creighton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Creighton @ Marquette

Current Records: Creighton 20-6; Marquette 17-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the #19 Marquette Golden Eagles and the #15 Creighton Bluejays will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

Marquette was just a bucket short of a victory last week and fell 72-71 to the Villanova Wildcats. The Golden Eagles got double-digit scores from four players: guard Markus Howard (24), guard Sacar Anim (14), forward Jamal Cain (13), and guard Koby McEwen (12).

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, Creighton took down the DePaul Blue Demons 93-64 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Creighton's guard Ty-Shon Alexander, who had 24 points and eight assists in addition to five steals.

Marquette is now 17-7 while the Bluejays sit at 20-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Marquette comes into the game boasting the 25th most points per game in college basketball at 77.9. Creighton has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with a 47% field goal percentage, good for 20th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.90

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a 3-point favorite against the Bluejays, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 154

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marquette have won six out of their last nine games against Creighton.