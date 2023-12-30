No. 10 Marquette and No. 22 Creighton will both be seeking an important early-season Big East victory when they square off on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Eagles lost to Providence by 15 points in their conference opener before bouncing back with an 81-51 win over Georgetown in their following game. Creighton is looking to bounce back from a conference-opening loss to Villanova, falling to the Wildcats in overtime last Wednesday. The Bluejays led by 14 points in the second half but were unable to close it out. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The latest Marquette vs. Creighton odds from SportsLine consensus list the Golden Eagles as 4-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 151.

How to watch Marquette vs. Creighton

Marquette vs. Creighton date: Saturday, Dec. 30

Marquette vs. Creighton time: 2 p.m. ET

Marquette vs. Creighton TV channel: CBS

Marquette vs. Creighton live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Marquette vs. Creighton

Before tuning into the Creighton vs. Marquette game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 of the 2023-24 season on a 101-64 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to an 11-3 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

For Marquette vs. Creighton, the model projects that the Golden Eagles cover the spread as 4-point home favorites. Marquette bounced back from a disappointing conference opener with a dominant performance against Georgetown last week, cruising to an 81-51 victory. David Joplin led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds, knocking down four 3-pointers in the blowout.

Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro each added 13 points, and Kolek finished with 10 assists. Kolek leads Marquette with 15.3 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game after earning Big East Player of the Year honors last season. The Golden Eagles swept two games against Creighton last season and hold a 58-39 advantage in the all-time series.

They are riding an 18-game home winning streak, with seven of those victories coming this season. Creighton is going to have a difficult time ending that streak in front of a raucous crowd, so the model has Marquette as the side of the spread with the value.

