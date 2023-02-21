The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles will try to remain in first place in the Big East standings when they face the No. 19 Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday night. Marquette has won seven of its last eight games, and it picked up a 69-58 win over Creighton in December. The Bluejays are tied with Xavier and Providence for second place in the conference standings, sitting one game back of Marquette.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Bluejays are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Marquette vs. Creighton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 146.5.

Marquette vs. Creighton spread: Creighton -5.5

Marquette vs. Creighton over/under: 146.5 points

Marquette vs. Creighton money line: Creighton -225, Marquette +185

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton has a chance to jump into first place in the Big East standings with a win on Tuesday night, as it is currently one game back of Marquette in the conference. The Bluejays have won nine of their last 10 games, with their lone loss during that stretch coming in double overtime against then-No. 24 Providence. They have taken down Xavier, Villanova, Seton Hall and UConn during their run to second place.

Their latest win was a 77-67 decision at St. John's on Saturday, as they covered the 7-point spread in a crucial victory. Arthur Kaluma knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers down the stretch of that game after hitting just 4 of 18 from the perimeter in his previous five games. Creighton is riding an eight-game home winning streak and has won four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette was able to remain atop the Big East standings with a pair of wins over Georgetown and then-No. 16 Xavier in its last two games. The Golden Eagles are rested coming into this matchup, as their most recent game was the 69-68 win over the Musketeers last Wednesday. Olivier-Maxence Prosper followed up Kam Jones' missed layup with 1.6 seconds remaining for the game-winning putback.

Stevie Mitchell had 17 points and a career-high six steals as Marquette continued its bid for its first conference title since 2012-13. Jones has been Marquette's leading scorer this season, averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles have covered the spread at a 10-4 clip in their last 14 games, covering in five of their last seven road games.

