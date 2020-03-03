Marquette vs. DePaul odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 3 predictions from proven computer

A Big East battle is on tap between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the DePaul Blue Demons at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Wintrust Arena. DePaul is 14-15 overall and 10-7 at home, while Marquette is 18-10 overall and 3-6 on the road. Marquette has won four of its past five games. DePaul has lost 10 of its last 11.

The Golden Eagles are favored by 4.5 points in the latest DePaul vs. Marquette odds, while the over-under is set at 149.5. Before entering any Marquette vs. DePaul picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

DePaul vs. Marquette spread: DePaul +4.5

DePaul vs. Marquette over-under: 149.5 points

DePaul vs. Marquette money line: DePaul 171, Marquette -202

What you need to know about DePaul

The Blue Demons lost to the Butler Bulldogs this past Saturday, 60-42 on the road. Charlie Moore had a tough game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting. The Blue Demons committed 17 turnovers. Their 20 second-half points were a season low.

What you need to know about Marquette

Marquette came up short against the No. 13 Seton Hall Pirates this past Saturday, falling 88-79. Markus Howard finished with 37 points. Howard made 12 of 20 shots, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Marquette trailed by as many as 24 points in the second half.

Marquette beat DePaul when the teams last met on February 1, 76-72.

How to make DePaul vs. Marquette picks

