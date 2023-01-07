Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Marquette

Current Records: Georgetown 5-11; Marquette 12-4

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Georgetown and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette will be strutting in after a victory while the Hoyas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Georgetown ended up a good deal behind the Villanova Wildcats when they played on Wednesday, losing 73-57.

Meanwhile, Marquette strolled past the St. John's Red Storm with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 96-85. Marquette can attribute much of their success to forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who had 29 points in addition to seven boards.

Georgetown is now 5-11 while the Golden Eagles sit at 12-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hoyas are stumbling into the matchup with the second most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.4 on average. Marquette's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 21st most points per game in college basketball at 82.4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marquette have won ten out of their last 14 games against Georgetown.