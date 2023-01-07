Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Marquette
Current Records: Georgetown 5-11; Marquette 12-4
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Georgetown and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette will be strutting in after a victory while the Hoyas will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Georgetown ended up a good deal behind the Villanova Wildcats when they played on Wednesday, losing 73-57.
Meanwhile, Marquette strolled past the St. John's Red Storm with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 96-85. Marquette can attribute much of their success to forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who had 29 points in addition to seven boards.
Georgetown is now 5-11 while the Golden Eagles sit at 12-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hoyas are stumbling into the matchup with the second most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.4 on average. Marquette's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 21st most points per game in college basketball at 82.4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Marquette have won ten out of their last 14 games against Georgetown.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Marquette 77 vs. Georgetown 66
- Jan 07, 2022 - Marquette 92 vs. Georgetown 64
- Mar 10, 2021 - Georgetown 68 vs. Marquette 49
- Jan 02, 2021 - Marquette 64 vs. Georgetown 60
- Feb 26, 2020 - Marquette 93 vs. Georgetown 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - Marquette 84 vs. Georgetown 80
- Mar 09, 2019 - Georgetown 86 vs. Marquette 84
- Jan 15, 2019 - Marquette 74 vs. Georgetown 71
- Feb 26, 2018 - Marquette 90 vs. Georgetown 86
- Dec 30, 2017 - Marquette 74 vs. Georgetown 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - Georgetown 80 vs. Marquette 62
- Dec 28, 2016 - Marquette 76 vs. Georgetown 66
- Mar 01, 2016 - Marquette 88 vs. Georgetown 87
- Jan 02, 2016 - Georgetown 80 vs. Marquette 70