A spot in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals will be at stake on Wednesday when the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Georgetown Hoyas collide in the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Hoyas (9-12) have won four of their last six games and are seeded eighth. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles (13-13) have won four of their last five and are seeded ninth. The winner of Wednesday's game will face a Villanova team that will be dealing with injuries to guards Collin Gillespie (knee, out for the season) and Justin Moore (ankle, doubtful).

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Golden Eagles are favored by three-points in the latest Marquette vs. Georgetown odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 144.

Marquette vs. Georgetown spread: Golden Eagles -3

Marquette vs. Georgetown over-under: 144 points

Marquette vs. Georgetown money line: Marquette -160, Georgetown +140

MARQ: Dawson Garcia leads team in scoring (13.2 points per game)

GU: Team leads the Big East in rebounds per game (40.0)

Why Marquette can cover



Marquette is playing some of its best basketball of the season. Since Feb. 17, the Golden Eagles are shooting 46.8 percent from the field, which is better than their shooting average up to that point in the year (44.4). They also are holding opponents to just 25.0 percent shooting from behind the 3-point line and are creating 11.2 turnovers per game.

In addition, Marquette already has beaten Georgetown this season. On Jan. 2, the Golden Eagles rallied from an 18-point deficit to win 64-60 at Georgetown. Marquette won the game despite shooting just 39.1 percent from the field.

Why Georgetown can cover

Georgetown is one of the best rebounding teams in the conference. The Hoyas lead the conference and rank 17th in the country in rebounds per game (40.0). They also rank second in the Big East in rebound margin (4.5 rebounds per game).

In addition, guard Jahvon Blair is having an all-conference season. The 6-foot-4 senior from Ontario leads the team and ranks sixth in the Big East in scoring (15.9 points per game). He also has a team-high 54 3-pointers and 81 assists. For his efforts this season he earned all-Big East Honorable Mention honors.

