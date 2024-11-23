The No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) will face the Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) in a meeting between unbeaten teams in the Bahamas on Saturday morning. Marquette is coming off its first signature win of the season, beating No. 6 Purdue by 18 points on Tuesday. Georgia is facing a ranked opponent for the first time this season after beating Alabama A&M in a 93-45 final earlier this week. The Bulldogs will remain in Nassau for a game against No. 22 St. John's on Sunday, while Marquette is only playing this game.

Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. ET at the Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort in Nassau. Marquette is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Marquette vs. Georgia odds, while the over/under is 152.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Georgia vs. Marquette picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Marquette vs. Georgia spread: Marquette -6.5

Marquette vs. Georgia over/under: 152.5 points

Marquette vs. Georgia money line: Marquette -270, Georgia +223

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette took the lead against Purdue with 12 minutes remaining in the first half on Tuesday and never surrendered it. Veteran guard Kam Jones had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming just the third player in school history to record a triple-double. He helped snap Purdue's 39-game regular-season winning streak against non-conference opponents, which was the fourth-longest in NCAA history.

Jones and Stevie Mitchell have been with the program for four years, and they have a chance to lead Marquette to its first 6-0 start since 2011-12. Jones is averaging a team-high 22.6 points and 6.0 assists per game, while Mitchell is chipping in 13.6 points per game. The Golden Eagles have covered the spread in four of their last five games, and Georgia has lost nine straight games played on a Saturday.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia has been on cruise control to open the season, winning its first five games by an average score of 87-66.6. Its most recent win came in a 93-45 final against Alabama A&M on Tuesday, easily covering the spread as a 26.5-point favorite. The Bulldogs have now covered in 10 of their last 13 games dating back to last season.

Freshman forward Asa Newell is averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game, followed by sophomore guard Silas Demary Jr. (14.6). The Bulldogs, who are coached by Mike White, are off to their best start since starting 7-0 in 2020-21. They have three other players scoring in double figures as well in Dakota Leffew (14.2), Tyrin Lawrence (11.2) and Blue Cain (10.2).

