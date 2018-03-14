Marquette vs. Harvard: NIT 2018 live stream, TV channel, time, date, odds, picks

Ivy League runner-up Harvard and Big East stalwart Marquette meet Wednesday in an NIT first-round matchup. The home-standing Golden Eagles, a No. 2 seed, are listed as 12-point sports book favorites against the seventh-seeded Crimson. The over-under for total points scored is 147.



Viewing Information



Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Date: Wednesday, March 14

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN3.com

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds, picks against the spread

This game opened at Marquette -11.5 or -12 at most betting outlets, and both numbers remain widely available as of Wednesday afternoon. The total is either 146.5 or 147 depending on the sports book.

About No. 2 Marquette



The high-scoring Golden Eagles (19-13) had a relatively solid season, but their résumé came up just short of an NCAA Tournament bid. This is in large part because they went winless against Big East heavyweights Xavier, Villanova and Butler (0-7 combined). They were routed 94-70 by Villanova in the Big East Tournament following a three-game win streak to end the regular season. The up-tempo club averages 81.2 points and is led by the back-court tandem of Markus Howard (20.4 ppg) and Andrew Rousey (20.2 ppg).



About No. 7 Harvard



The Crimson ended their season with nine wins in their final 10 games to tie Penn for the top spot in the Ivy League. They fell to the Quakers 68-65 in the Ivy League title game, overcoming a late double-digit deficit to take the lead but coming up just short. They are led by Tommy Amaker, the former Duke star who has also coached at Seton Hall and Michigan. Harvard has relied on one of the best defensive units in the country (66.5 ppg, No. 39). Seth Towns leads the way with 16 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.