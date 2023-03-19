Who's Playing

Michigan St. @ Marquette

Regular Season Records: Michigan St. 20-12; Marquette 29-6

What to Know

The #6 Marquette Golden Eagles and the Michigan St. Spartans are set to clash at 5:15 p.m. ET March 19 at Nationwide Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Marquette earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Friday. They captured a comfortable 78-61 win over the Vermont Catamounts. The Golden Eagles relied on the efforts of forward Oso Ighodaro, who had 14 points and five assists in addition to five boards, and guard Kam Jones, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, Michigan St. was able to grind out a solid victory over the USC Trojans on Friday, winning 72-62. Four players on the Spartans scored in the double digits: forward Joey Hauser (17), guard Tyson Walker (12), guard Jaden Akins (12), and guard A.J. Hoggard (11).

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marquette enters the game with 15.9 takeaways on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Michigan St. is stumbling into the contest with the 351st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:15 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.