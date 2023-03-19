Who's Playing

Michigan St. @ Marquette

Regular Season Records: Michigan St. 20-12; Marquette 29-6

What to Know

The #6 Marquette Golden Eagles and the Michigan St. Spartans are set to clash at 5:15 p.m. ET March 19 at Nationwide Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles earned some more postseason success in their contest this past Friday. They took down the Vermont Catamounts 78-61. Forward Oso Ighodaro and guard Kam Jones were among the main playmakers for Marquette as the former had 14 points and five assists along with five boards and the latter had 19 points.

Meanwhile, Michigan St. picked up a 72-62 victory over the USC Trojans this past Friday. Four players on Michigan St. scored in the double digits: forward Joey Hauser (17), guard Tyson Walker (12), guard Jaden Akins (12), and guard A.J. Hoggard (11).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Marquette is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Marquette comes into the game boasting the 21st most takeaways per game in college basketball at 15.9. On the other end of the spectrum, the Spartans are stumbling into the matchup with the 351st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:15 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.