Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Marquette

Current Records: Mississippi State 4-0; Marquette 3-1

What to Know

The Marquette Golden Eagles will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Both teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

The Golden Eagles simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday, as they easily beat the LIU Sharks at home 95-58. Forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper was the offensive standout of the contest for Marquette, picking up 31 points. Prosper had some trouble finding his footing against the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Prosper's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, MSU entered their matchup on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They claimed a resounding 79-42 win over the South Dakota Coyotes at home. MSU's guard Cameron Matthews looked sharp as he had 14 points along with six boards.

Their wins bumped Marquette to 3-1 and MSU to 4-0. Both the Golden Eagles and the Bulldogs have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.