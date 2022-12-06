Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ Marquette

Current Records: North Carolina Central 5-4; Marquette 6-3

What to Know

The Marquette Golden Eagles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the North Carolina Central Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.

The Golden Eagles entered their contest against the Wisconsin Badgers this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Marquette fell just short of Wisconsin by a score of 80-77. A silver lining for Marquette was the play of guard Kam Jones, who had 26 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Central was totally in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the St Andrews Knights 127-40 at home.

This next matchup looks promising for Marquette, who are favored by a full 19 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles are now 6-3 while the Eagles sit at 5-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marquette enters the game with 9.6 steals per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. But North Carolina Central ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.3 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 19-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.