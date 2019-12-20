Marquette vs. North Dakota State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Marquette vs. North Dakota State basketball game
Who's Playing
North Dakota State @ Marquette
Current Records: North Dakota State 8-4; Marquette 8-2
What to Know
The Marquette Golden Eagles will stay at home another game and welcome the North Dakota State Bison at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Everything went Marquette's way against the Grambling Tigers on Tuesday as they made off with a 93-72 win. Among those leading the charge for Marquette was G Markus Howard, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six boards.
Meanwhile, North Dakota State had enough points to win and then some against the Montana State Bobcats on Monday, taking their contest 79-65.
The Golden Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Marquette to 8-2 and the Bison to 8-4. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Golden Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 15-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
