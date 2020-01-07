Marquette vs. Providence odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 7 from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Providence and Marquette. Here are the results:
The Marquette Golden Eagles will take on the Providence Friars at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is 11-3 overall and 8-0 at home, while Providence is 9-6 overall and 1-2 on the road. Providence has won three in a row and four of its past five games. Marquette has won six of its past seven games.The Golden Eagles are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Marquette vs. Providence odds, while the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any Providence vs. Marquette picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Marquette vs. Providence 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Golden Eagles greeted the new year with a 71-60 victory over Villanova. Markus Howard finished with 29 points (a whopping 41 percent of their total) in addition to eight boards. He scored 15 points in the game's first 10 minutes. Howard came into the matchup as the nation's leading scorer at over 25 points per game.
Koby McEwen rebounded from a scoreless outing three days earlier and added 22 points. Theo John had four blocked shots. Marquette led by as many as 20 points and held a 16-point halftime advantage.
Meanwhile, Providence escaped with a win against DePaul by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. Maliek White (16 points) and Luwane Pipkins (16 points) were the top scorers for Providence. Nate Watson sank the winning free throw with one second left after DePaul had tied the game up with a trio of foul shots with 16 seconds remaining.
Alpha Diallo, who leads the Friars in scoring with 13.7 points per game, was held to three points by DePaul.
So who wins Providence vs. Marquette? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Marquette vs. Providence spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
