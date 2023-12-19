There's another intriguing Big East matchup on schedule as the Providence Friars and the Marquette Golden Eagles are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence is 9-2 overall and 8-0 at home, while Marquette is 9-2 overall and 1-1 on the road.

What you need to know about Providence

Providence beat Sacred Heart by a score of 78-64 last time out. Providence can attribute much of its success to Bryce Hopkins, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Another player making a difference was Josh Oduro, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. Hopkins leads the team in scoring with an average of 17.2 points per game. Oduro averages 14, and that duo, along with guard Devin Carter have been the top scorers and rebounders for the Friars this season.

What you need to know about Marquette

Marquette is coming off of a bit of a scare against St. Thomas-Minnesota, winning 84-79 but not coming close to covering the 23.5-point spread. It was the third straight win for the Golden Eagles, who blew out Notre Dame and Texas in their previous games.

The Golden Eagles average 80.2 points per game and shoot 48.9% from the field, giving them the edge against Providence in both those categories. Marquette's leading scorer is Kam Jones (15.6 ppg), while Tyler Kolek (15 ppg) and Oso Ighodaro (13.7 ppg) have also been big contributors.

