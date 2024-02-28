We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Providence Friars are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is 21-6 overall and 13-1 at home, while Providence is 18-9 overall and 3-6 on the road. The Golden Eagles are currently second in the Big East standings at 12-4 while the Friars are fifth at 9-7.

Providence has won and covered the spread in two of its last three head-to-head matchups with Marquette. However, the Golden Eagles are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Marquette vs. Providence odds and the over/under is 149.5 points.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Marquette vs. Providence spread: Marquette -10.5

Marquette vs. Providence over/under: 149.5 points

Marquette vs. Providence money line: Marquette -594, Providence +430

What you need to know about Marquette

Marquette blew past the Xavier Musketeers 88-64 on Sunday. Kam Jones was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Kolek, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 10 assists.

Now in his third year with the program, Jones is averaging a team-high 15.8 points per game while shooting a career-best 49.4% from the floor and 40.5% from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, Kolek has been a do-it-all guard, averaging 15.1 points, 7.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about Providence

Providence also beat Xavier its last time out and enters Wednesday with a three-game winning streak. The Friars managed a 79-75 victory over the Musketeers on Wednesday. Providence's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jayden Pierre, who scored 17 points to go along with five assists and three steals, and Devin Carter, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Carter also dished out seven assists and blocked four shots in the victory and he's now averaging 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He's also averaging 20.0 points per game in three career matchups with Marquette.

