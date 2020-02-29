Marquette vs. Seton Hall: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Marquette

Current Records: Seton Hall 20-7; Marquette 18-9

What to Know

The Marquette Golden Eagles haven't won a contest against the #13 Seton Hall Pirates since Jan. 12 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Marquette and the Pirates will face off in a Big East battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Marquette going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

Marquette took their game against the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday by a conclusive 93-72 score. The Golden Eagles' guard Markus Howard did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, seven dimes and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Seton Hall and the St. John's Red Storm on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Seton Hall wrapped it up with an 81-65 victory at home. Five players on Seton Hall scored in the double digits: guard Myles Powell (18), forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (16), guard Jared Rhoden (14), center Romaro Gill (12), and guard Myles Cale (10).

Marquette ended up a good deal behind Seton Hall when they played the last time the two teams met in January, losing 69-55. Maybe the Golden Eagles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Seton Hall have won seven out of their last 11 games against Marquette.