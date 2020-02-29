Marquette vs. Seton Hall: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall basketball game
Who's Playing
Seton Hall @ Marquette
Current Records: Seton Hall 20-7; Marquette 18-9
What to Know
The Marquette Golden Eagles haven't won a contest against the #13 Seton Hall Pirates since Jan. 12 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Marquette and the Pirates will face off in a Big East battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Marquette going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
Marquette took their game against the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday by a conclusive 93-72 score. The Golden Eagles' guard Markus Howard did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, seven dimes and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Seton Hall and the St. John's Red Storm on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Seton Hall wrapped it up with an 81-65 victory at home. Five players on Seton Hall scored in the double digits: guard Myles Powell (18), forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (16), guard Jared Rhoden (14), center Romaro Gill (12), and guard Myles Cale (10).
Marquette ended up a good deal behind Seton Hall when they played the last time the two teams met in January, losing 69-55. Maybe the Golden Eagles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Seton Hall have won seven out of their last 11 games against Marquette.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Marquette 55
- Mar 15, 2019 - Seton Hall 81 vs. Marquette 79
- Mar 06, 2019 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Marquette 64
- Jan 12, 2019 - Marquette 70 vs. Seton Hall 66
- Feb 07, 2018 - Marquette 88 vs. Seton Hall 85
- Jan 09, 2018 - Marquette 84 vs. Seton Hall 64
- Mar 09, 2017 - Seton Hall 82 vs. Marquette 76
- Jan 11, 2017 - Marquette 89 vs. Seton Hall 86
- Jan 01, 2017 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Marquette 66
- Feb 03, 2016 - Seton Hall 79 vs. Marquette 62
- Dec 30, 2015 - Seton Hall 83 vs. Marquette 63
