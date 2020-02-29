Marquette vs. Seton Hall odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions from proven model

A Big East battle is on tap between the No. 13 Seton Hall Pirates and the Marquette Golden Eagles at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is 18-9 overall and 13-2 at home, while the Pirates are 20-7 overall and 7-3 on the road. The Pirates have won four of their past six games. Marquette stopped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday, The Golden Eagles are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Marquette vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over-under is set at 148. Before entering any Seton Hall vs. Marquette picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall spread: Marquette -1.5

Marquette vs. Seton Hall over-under: 148 points

Marquette vs. Seton Hall money line: Marquette -134, Seton Hall 110

What you need to know about Marquette

Everything went Marquette's way against the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday in a 93-72 win. Markus Howard shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, seven assists and five boards. Howard, the nation's leading scorer, came in averaging 27.1 points per game. Sacar Anim added 15 points.

What you need to know about Seton Hall

Seton Hall, meanwhile, is coming off a decisive 81-65 victory over St. John's last Sunday. Five players on Seton Hall scored in double digits: Myles Powell (18), Sandro Mamukelashvili (16), Jared Rhoden (14), Romaro Gill (12) and Myles Cale (10). Seton Hall scored 20 of the game's first 26 points. The Pirates led by as many as 23 points. It was the fourth regular-season sweep of a Big East team this season for Seton Hall.

Seton Hall won the last meeting with Marquette, 69-55 on Jan. 11.

How to make Seton Hall vs. Marquette picks

