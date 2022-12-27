The Marquette Golden Eagles will be looking to bounce back from their double-overtime loss to Providence when they face the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday night. Marquette had won three straight games prior to that 103-98 setback. Seton Hall is on a two-game skid following a 73-70 loss to Xavier last Tuesday.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall spread: Marquette -7

Marquette vs. Seton Hall over/under: 142 points

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette has only lost one game against a team ranked outside of the top 25, which came in double overtime against Providence last Tuesday. Tyler Kolek had a career night in the 103-98 loss, scoring 29 points to go along with five steals, five rebounds and three assists. Kam Jones scored 24 points while David Joplin added 18 points off the bench.

Jones has been Marquette's best player this season, averaging 16.4 points per game. Kolek has been the facilitator offensively, leading the Big East with 7.5 assists per game. The Golden Eagles have been nearly untouchable at home, going 15-1 in their last 16 home games.

Why Seton Hall can cover

Marquette is coming off its most emotional game of the season along with a short Christmas break, making this a difficult scheduling spot for the Golden Eagles. Seton Hall is coming off a narrow road loss to Xavier, easily covering the 8-point spread in the 73-70 final. Kadary Richmond led the Pirates with 17 points and five assists, while Tyrese Samuel added 14 points.

Al-Amir Dawes leads a balanced scoring attack 10.9 points per game, followed closely by Samuel (10.2) and Dre Davis (9.9). KC Ndefo, who ranks second in the conference with 2.2 blocks per game, is going to be difficult for Marquette to handle down low. Seton Hall has covered the spread in six of its last seven road games and has won six of the last eight meetings between these teams.

