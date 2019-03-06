Marquette vs. Seton Hall odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 111-87 run

No. 16 Marquette tries to regain control of the Big East on Wednesday when it visits Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles (23-6, 12-4) have lost two in a row, but still have a chance to claim their first conference title since finishing in a three-way tie for first in 2012-13. Meanwhile, the Pirates (16-12, 7-9) of Seton hall have struggled, losing three in a row, and are tied with Creighton for sixth place. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center. The Golden Eagles won the first meeting against the Pirates in Milwaukee 70-66 on Jan. 12 and have won their past three. Marquette is favored by two in the latest Marquette vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any Marquette vs. Seton Hall picks of your own, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Golden Eagles, despite their recent struggles, have been impressive. They have won six of their past seven on the road. Marquette is among the nation's top 60 in a number of categories, including 3-point percentage (39.8), point differential (plus-9.2), points (77.7) and field goal percentage (46.8).

The Golden Eagles have clinched a winning record for the fourth year in a row and 19th time in the last two decades. They are looking for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016-17.

Junior guard Markus Howard (25.5) has been red hot. In fact, he's equaled or surpassed his average in seven of his last nine games, including 33 against Creighton and 38 versus Villanova. He scored 26 in the first meeting with Seton Hall.

But just because Marquette is challenging for the Big East title doesn't guarantee it will cover against the Pirates.

The model also knows Seton Hall is 9-4 at home and has won two of the past three home meetings with Marquette. The Pirates have qualified for the NCAA Tournament 12 times, reaching the Final Four once. They are looking to post their fifth straight winning record.

Junior guard Myles Powell (22.3 ppg) had 35 points at Georgetown over the weekend, 30 against the Hoyas on Feb. 13 and 31 against Providence on Jan. 30. He's been the catalyst for Seton Hall's offense.

