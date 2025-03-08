The No. 6 St. John's Red Storm (26-4, 17-2 Big East) will wrap up a phenomenal regular season when they face the No. 20 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-8, 13-6) on Saturday afternoon. St. John's has already clinched its first Big East regular-season title since 1985 and is riding a five-game winning streak following a 71-61 win over Seton Hall last weekend. Marquette is hoping to bounce back from a 72-66 loss at UConn on Wednesday, which caused a two-way tie between the Golden Eagles and Huskies for third place in the Big East standings. UConn owns the tiebreaker, so Marquette needs a win and a UConn loss to Seton Hall to be the No. 3 seed in the Big East Tournament.

Tipoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at the Fiserv Forum. Marquette is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Marquette vs. St. John's odds, while the over/under is 144 points, per SportsLine consensus.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

The model has set its sights on Marquette-St. John's. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Marquette vs. St. John's spread: Marquette -3.5

Marquette vs. St. John's over/under: 144 points

Marquette vs. St. John's money line: Marquette -178, St. John's +148

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette is coming off a disappointing loss to UConn, but the Golden Eagles still have a chance to improve their seeding for the Big East Tournament while adding some flare to their NCAA Tournament resume. They are facing a St. John's team that has already clinched the regular-season title, so there could be a motivational edge for Marquette on Senior Day. The Red Storm could be without guard Aaron Scott, who is dealing with an ailing knee and is questionable for this game.

The Golden Eagles held a halftime lead on the road in the first meeting between these teams before losing by six points in a back-and-forth affair. Senior guard Kam Jones leads Marquette with 18.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, putting up some of the best numbers in college basketball. The Golden Eagles are 14-2 in their last 16 home games, and they have won six of their last seven games against St. John's.

Why St. John's can cover

St. John's had the week off to prepare for this game after beating Seton Hall last Saturday to clinch the outright Big East title. That extra rest gave veteran head coach Rick Pitino an opportunity to keep his team focused and make sure they do not have a letdown performance on Saturday. The Red Storm are led by several veterans, including junior guard RJ Luis Jr., who averages a team-high 17.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Junior forward Zuby Ejiofor averages 14.0 points and 8.0 rebounds, while senior guard Kadary Richmond is adding 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Marquette shot 3 of 22 from 3-point range in its loss to UConn on Wednesday, failing to cover the spread for the sixth time in its last nine games. St. John's is 10-4-1 against the spread in its last 15 games, including a 6-1 mark in its last seven road games.

How to make Marquette vs. St. John's picks

The model has simulated St. John's vs. Marquette 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Marquette vs. St. John's? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the St. John's vs. Marquette spread you need to jump on.