The top two teams in the Big East clash when the 11th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles face the 12th-ranked St. John's Red Storm on Tuesday. Marquette is coming off a 77-69 loss to Connecticut on Saturday, while St. John's slipped past Providence 68-66 that same day. The Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-2 Big East), second in the Big East, have won nine of the past 11 games. The Red Storm (19-3, 10-1 Big East), who lead the Big East, have won eight in a row and 14 of 15.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Marquette has won each of the last six meetings, including an 86-75 win last February. St. John's is a 3-point favorite in the latest Marquette vs. St. John's odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5.

Marquette vs. St. John's spread: St. John's -3



Marquette vs. St. John's over/under: 146.5 points

Marquette vs. St. John's money line: St. John's -161, Marquette +135

MARQ: The Golden Eagles have hit the money line in 28 of their last 37 games (+11.15 units)

STJ: The Red Storm have hit the game total under in 11 of their last 20 home games (+1.05 units)



Why you should back St. John's

Junior guard RJ Luis Jr. has been on fire of late. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last eight games, including three double-doubles. In an 80-68 win over Villanova on Jan. 11, he poured in 30 points, while adding 10 rebounds. He is coming off a 19-point, eight-rebound effort in the win over Providence on Saturday. In 22 games, including 19 starts, he is averaging 17.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.3 minutes.

Junior forward Zuby Ejiofor is another consistent component to the St. John's offense. In 22 games, including 21 starts, he is averaging 14.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and one assist in 30.5 minutes. He has six double-doubles on the year, including an 18-point and 12-rebound performance in an 82-72 win at Xavier on Jan. 7. In Saturday's win over Providence, he poured in 13 points, while adding five rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Marquette

Senior guard Kam Jones is one of four Golden Eagles averaging double-digit scoring. In 22 games, all starts, he is averaging 19 points, 6.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.4 minutes. He is coming off a 22-point and three-assist effort in the loss to UConn on Saturday. For the season, he has registered one triple-double and three double-doubles. In a 76-58 win over sixth-ranked Purdue on Nov. 19, he scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out 10 assists.

Also powering Marquette is senior forward David Joplin. In 22 starts, he is averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals. He is connecting on 41.4% of his field goals and 82.5% of his free throws. In an 85-83 overtime win at DePaul on Jan. 14, he poured in 30 points, while adding four rebounds, two blocks and two steals. See which team to pick here.

