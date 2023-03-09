The No. 1 seed Marquette Golden Eagles will play their first game of the 2023 Big East Tournament when they face the No. 8 seed St. John's Red Storm in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon. Marquette earned a first-round bye after winning the conference's regular-season title, while St. John's beat Butler in the first round on Wednesday. The winner of this game will face the winner of No. 4 seed UConn and No. 5 seed Providence on Friday night.

Tipoff is set for noon ET. The Golden Eagles are favored by 8 points in the latest St. John's vs. Marquette odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 161.5.

St. John's vs. Marquette spread: Marquette -8

St. John's vs. Marquette over/under: 161.5 points

St. John's vs. Marquette money line: Marquette -350, St. John's +280

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette won its first outright Big East regular-season title this year, and it is looking for its first trip to the Big East Tournament semifinals since 2019. The Golden Eagles have been one of the top offensive teams in college basketball, averaging 81 points per game and shooting 49.5% from the floor. They closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak and are rested after having a bye on Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles swept the season series between these teams during two of their 10 games when they scored at least 80 points in conference play. Sophomore guard Tyler Kolek was named the Big East Player of the Year after averaging 12.7 points, 7.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Marquette is 21-1 as a favorite this season, and it has covered the spread in 12 of its last 18 games.

Why St. John's can cover

St. John's was close to beating Marquette in both regular-season games, and it will be desperate for revenge on Thursday afternoon. The Red Storm held a seven-point halftime lead in the first meeting between these teams before getting outscored by 18 points in the second half. They nearly flipped the script in the rematch, coming close to erasing a 16-point deficit in a 96-94 final last Saturday.

The Red Storm advanced to the quarterfinals with a 76-63 win over Butler on Wednesday in a game that they led for the final 37 minutes. Big man Joel Soriano had 19 points and 15 rebounds for his NCAA-leading 24th double-double of the season, pacing five St. John's players in double figures. Soriano had double-doubles in both meetings with Marquette this year, and the Red Storm are 12-6 against the spread in their last 18 games against the Golden Eagles.

