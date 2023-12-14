The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles will host the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies in the first meeting between the programs on Thursday night. Marquette is 8-2 overall and 5-0 at home, while St. Thomas is 6-4 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Golden Eagles are 5-4 against the spread this season, while St. Thomas is 6-3 ATS in 2023-24.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Golden Eagles are favored by 24 points in the latest Marquette vs. St. Thomas odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 143.5 points.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas spread: Marquette -24

Marquette vs. St. Thomas over/under: 143.5 points

Marquette vs. St. Thomas money line: Marquette: -6667, St. Thomas: +2050

What you need to know about Marquette

Marquette has made a habit of sweeping its opponents off the court, having now won five games by 19 points or more this season. Everything went its way against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday as the Golden Eagles made off with a 78-59 win. Marquette relied on the efforts of Oso Ighodaro, who scored 20 points, and Tyler Kolek, who scored 17 points to go along with seven assists and seven rebounds.

Kam Jones leads Marquette with 15.9 points per game, just edging out reigning Big East Player of the Year, Kolek, at 15.3 PPG. The team is extremely efficient inside the arc, ranking eighth in college basketball with 60.6% shooting on 2-point attempts. The Golden Eagles are 2-1 against the spread versus mid-majors this season.

What you need to know about St. Thomas

Meanwhile, St. Thomas waltzed into its matchup Sunday with two straight wins but it left with three. The Tommies took down the Chicago State Cougars 66-50. Winning is a bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, as St. Thomas did as Ben Nau and Brooks Allen each scored 17 and went a combined 9-for-13 from beyond the arc.

St. Thomas is allowing just 61.1 points per game, the 11th-fewest in the country. On the offensive end, Parker Bjorklund's 13.9 PPG lead the team, while Raheem Anthony (11 PPG) is the only other player averaging at least nine points. The Tommies have held their own as underdogs this season, going 4-0 against the spread in these situations.

