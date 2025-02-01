The No. 25 UConn Huskies (15-6, 7-3 Big East) will aim for their first signature road win during conference play when they face the No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles (18-3, 9-1) on Saturday night. UConn has won two of its last three games, including a 72-61 win over DePaul on Wednesday. Marquette is riding a three-game winning streak and sits in a tie with St. John's atop the Big East standings. The Golden Eagles are coming off a 78-69 road win at Butler on Tuesday.

Marquette vs. UConn spread: Marquette -6.5

Marquette vs. UConn over/under: 143.5 points

Marquette vs. UConn money line: Marquette: -304, UConn: +244

Marquette vs. UConn streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette sits in a tie atop the Big East standings after winning nine of its first 10 conference games. The Golden Eagles are currently riding a three-game winning streak, beating Seton Hall, Villanova and Butler by nine-plus points. Senior guard Stevie Mitchell scored a career-high 22 points to help Marquette cover the spread as an 8-point favorite against Butler on Tuesday, with 10 of his points coming in a five-minute stretch in the second half.

Senior guard Kam Jones leads Marquette with 18.9 points, 6.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, scoring in double figures in every game this season. Jones was dealing with foul trouble against Butler, but Mitchell stepped up and is now averaging 21.5 points on 66.7% shooting over his last two games. Marquette is 11-1 in its last 12 home games, while UConn has only covered the spread once in its last seven outings. See which team to pick here.

Why UConn can cover

UConn has split its last six games, but its three losses came by a combined 11 points. The Huskies came back against DePaul in their most recent outing, using a 14-0 run midway through the second half. They missed their first 10 3-point attempts before making 7 of their final 12 tries from distance.

The Huskies are averaging 80.0 points per game, and they rank second in the country in blocks per game (6.8). Alex Karaban leads the team with 15.0 points per game, while Solo Ball is adding 14.6 points. UConn has won and covered the spread in eight of the last 10 meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

