Who's Playing

Vermont @ Marquette

Regular Season Records: Vermont 23-10; Marquette 28-6

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts and the #6 Marquette Golden Eagles are set to clash at 2:45 p.m. ET March 17 at Nationwide Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Vermont will be seeking to avenge the 91-81 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 5 of 2017.

The Catamounts earned some more postseason success in their contest this past Saturday. They took down the UMass Lowell River Hawks 72-59. Vermont got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dylan Penn (21), forward Matt Veretto (15), guard Finn Sullivan (14), and guard Aaron Deloney (10). Matt Veretto's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Binghamton Bearcats last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Marquette strolled past the Xavier Musketeers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 65-51. Marquette's guard Tyler Kolek did his thing and had 20 points along with eight rebounds.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Vermont comes into the matchup boasting the 15th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at five. But the Golden Eagles enter the matchup with 9.4 steals per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marquette won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.