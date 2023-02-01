Who's Playing

Villanova @ Marquette

Current Records: Villanova 10-11; Marquette 17-5

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #14 Marquette Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 10 of 2021. Villanova and the Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Villanova was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 70-65 to the Providence Friars. The losing side was boosted by forward Cam Whitmore, who had 21 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Marquette made easy work of the DePaul Blue Demons this past Saturday and carried off an 89-69 win. Marquette can attribute much of their success to guard Tyler Kolek, who almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten assists, and nine boards, and forward David Joplin, who shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 28 points and five rebounds.

The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Villanova is now 10-11 while the Golden Eagles sit at 17-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Villanova enters the matchup with only 10.5 turnovers per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. But Marquette comes into the contest boasting the 31st most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Villanova have won ten out of their last 16 games against Marquette.