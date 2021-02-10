A Big East battle is on tap between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the No. 5 Villanova Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion. The Wildcats are 12-2 overall and 5-0 at home, while Marquette is 9-10 overall and 3-3 on the road. Villanova has won 10 of its last 11 games, while Marquette has lost four of its last five.

The Wildcats are favored by 11-points in the latest Villanova vs. Marquette odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 138.5.

Villanova vs. Marquette spread: Villanova -11

Villanova vs. Marquette over-under: 138.5 points

What you need to know about Villanova

Villanova was able to grind out a solid win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday, winning 84-74. Villanova's forward Jermaine Samuels was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 32 points, five dimes and six rebounds. Samuels is averaging 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season.

The Wildcats have dominated this series over the years. In fact, Villanova is 15-3 in its last 18 meetings against Marquette. The Wildcats are also 8-0 in their last eight games at home against the Golden Eagles.

What you need to know about Marquette

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Golden Eagles as they fell 71-68 to the Creighton Bluejays this past Saturday. Guard D.J. Carton (16 points) and forward Jamal Cain (14 points) were the top scorers for Marquette. The Golden Eagles feature three players averaging over 12 points per game, including Carton, who leads the team in scoring at 12.7 points per contest.

Marquette is in the midst of a down season and the Golden Eagles have struggled to cover the spread. Marquette is 2-10 against the spread in its last 12 games and the Golden Eagles are just 1-8 ATS in their last nine games on the road.

