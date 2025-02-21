Big East rivals on contrasting streaks will clash during Friday's college basketball schedule as No. 16 Marquette visits Villanova. The Golden Eagles (20-6) have won two in a row, which followed a three-game losing streak, while the Wildcats (15-12), have dropped back-to-back games, which comes on the heels of a three-game winning streak. Marquette has dominated this series as of late, winning eight straight, including an 87-74 victory when these two last met on Jan. 24.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pa. The Golden Eagles are 2.5-point road favorites in the latest Villanova vs. Marquette odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Now, the model has set its sights on Villanova vs. Marquette. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Marquette vs. Villanova:

Villanova vs. Marquette spread: Marquette -2.5

Villanova vs. Marquette over/under: 142 points

Villanova vs. Marquette money line: Marquette -131, Villanova +109

NOVA: The Wildcats are 14-13 against the spread this season

MARQ: The Golden Eagles are 12-14 against the spread



Why you should back Marquette

The Golden Eagles do two things incredibly well which has led to their success this season. They protect the ball on offense and then force turnovers on defense, gaining extra possessions. Just two teams in all of college basketball turn the ball over fewer times than Marquette, while -- thanks to ranking eighth in the nation in steals -- the team forces the 15th-most turnover per game in Division I. Shaka Smart's squad has lost the turnover battle just three times all season across 26 games.

Marquette's efficient offense should be able to exploit a Nova defense which isn't the most active. The Wildcats rank among the bottom quartile of Division I teams in both steals per game and blocks per game as Villanova doesn't present much of a deterrent in getting to the hoop. Marquette's 87 points in its January victory over Villanova is the most points the Golden Eagles have scored in a Big East game all season, and you also can't ignore the current eight-game win streak for Marquette over Nova.

Why you should back Villanova

The Wildcats are an elite shooting team in multiple areas. They rank third in the nation in free throw percentage and fifth in 3-point percentage, so they can generate points all over the court. They also have something that no other team in college basketball can claim, and that's the country's leading scorer in Eric Dixon. His 22.9 points not only lead Division I, but he's the only player in a power conference putting up more than 20 points per game.

Nova also has the spread advantage, having covered in four of its last five games, while Marquette has just one ATS victory over its last five contests. The Wildcats haven't been a home underdog often -- just twice this season -- but they covered in both. Meanwhile, familiar opponents have gotten the best of the Golden Eagles versus the line as Marquette is just 5-10 ATS in Big East play in 2024-25.

How to make Marquette vs. Villanova picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Villanova vs. Marquette 10,000 times and is going over on the total, projecting 148 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations.

So who wins Marquette vs. Villanova, and which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations?