The 15th-seeded Western Kentucky Hilltoppers battle the second-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles in a 2024 NCAA Tournament South Region first-round matchup on Friday. The Hilltoppers (22-11), who placed third in Conference USA at 8-8, won the conference tournament, knocking off UTEP 78-71 in the championship game. The Golden Eagles (25-9), who placed second in both the Big East regular-season standings and tournament, are making their 36th NCAA Tournament appearance. Marquette is making its third straight NCAA trip, while Western Kentucky is making its 24th appearance and first since 2013.

Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Golden Eagles are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Western Kentucky vs. Marquette odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 158.5. Before making any Marquette vs. WKU picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Western Kentucky vs. Marquette spread: Marquette -14.5

Western Kentucky vs. Marquette over/under: 158.5 points

Western Kentucky vs. Marquette money line: Western Kentucky +783, Marquette -1333

WKU: The Hilltoppers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games

MU: The Golden Eagles are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games

Why Marquette can cover

Junior guard Kam Jones has been red hot of late and has reached double-digit scoring in 13 consecutive games. In four of those, he has scored 30 or more. He nearly registered a double-double in the Big East Tournament championship game loss to UConn on Saturday, scoring 13 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out four assists. He scored 23 points and added five assists and five rebounds in a 79-68 win over Providence in the Big East Tournament semifinals. In 33 games, all starts, Jones is averaging 16.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes.

Senior guard Tyler Kolek, who is dealing with an oblique injury, is expected to play after missing more than two weeks of action. He is a big part of Marquette's offense, registering six double-doubles on the year. Kolek poured in 27 points, while dishing out 13 assists in an 86-75 win over St. John's on Feb. 10. He has started all 28 games he has played, and is averaging 15 points, 7.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 32.4 minutes.

Why Western Kentucky can cover

Junior guard Don McHenry has played big during the postseason and is coming off a 25-point and five-rebound performance in the win over UTEP in the Conference USA title game. He had 18 points and four boards in the 85-54 semifinal win over Middle Tennessee. In 33 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and one steal in 27.7 minutes. He is connecting on 46.6% of his field goals, including 37.1% from 3-point range and 85.9% from the free-throw line.

Also helping power the Hilltoppers is senior guard Brandon Newman. He reached double-digit scoring in all three C-USA Tournament games, including 15 points in the title game win over UTEP. For the season, the former Purdue standout has played and started all 33 games, averaging 10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 26 minutes.

How to make Western Kentucky vs. Marquette picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 155 points.

So who wins Marquette vs. WKU, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?