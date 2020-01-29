Marquette vs. Xavier odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 29 predictions from proven model

The Marquette Golden Eagles and the Xavier Musketeers are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight at the Cintas Center. Xavier is 13-7 overall and 10-2 at home, while Marquette is 14-6 overall and 2-4 on the road. Marquette has won three of its past four games. Xavier, meanwhile, has lost four of its past five. The Musketeers are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Xavier vs. Marquette odds, while the over-under is set at 140. Before entering any Marquette vs. Xavier picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Marquette vs. Xavier:

Marquette vs. Xavier spread: Xavier -1.5

Marquette vs. Xavier over-under: 140 points

Marquette vs. Xavier money line: Xavier -125, Marquette +105

What you need to know about Xavier

On Sunday, the Musketeers lost to Creighton on the road by a decisive 77-66 margin. Creighton raced out to a 10-1 lead and never looked back. Zach Freemantle led Xavier in scoring with 18 points, while Naji Marshall added 15 points in the loss. Marshall leads the team in scoring with 16.7 points per game.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Musketeers will enter Wednesday's matchup full of confidence. That's because Xavier has won 14 of its last 16 games at home.

What you need to know about Marquette

Marquette fell 89-85 to Butler last week in overtime. Markus Howard, the nation's leading scorer at 28.3 points per game, scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half. Another silver lining for Marquette was the play of guard Sacar Anim, who had a season-high 22 points. Marquette led 68-62 with 2:36 to go but Butler scored the game's next nine points. Koby McEwen hit a three-pointer for the Golden Eagles to send the game into overtime. He finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles have also had success covering the spread on the road against Xavier. In fact, Marquette is 4-1 against the spread in its last five road games against Xavier and 5-2 in its last seven overall meetings against the Musketeers.

