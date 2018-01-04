Marquette's Markus Howard explodes for 52 points in overtime win vs. Providence

Markus Howard's 52 points helped @MarquetteMBB take the victory over @PCFriarsmbb.



Final Score: 95-90 pic.twitter.com/HLSXIgta4P — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 4, 2018

Marquette sophomore guard Markus Howard tied a Big East record for most points in a game in the Golden Eagles' 95-90 overtime victory against Providence on Wednesday.

Howard torched the net all night to finish with a career-high 52 points, setting a new Marquette school record in the process. Only Providence alum Marshon Brooks, who scored 52 against Notre Dame in 2011, has put up as many points among Big East players in the history of the league. And Howard did it all on 17-of-29 shooting -- including 11 of 19 mark from beyond the arc.

Howard's otherworldly outing also puts him at the top of college basketball as the NCAA's highest scoring performance of the season, topping a 43-point outing from Oklahoma freshman Trae Young against Oregon in the PK80.

Howard entered the game averaging 20.5 points for the Golden Eagles, who improved their record to 11-4 with the thrilling victory. They are 2-1 in Big East play.

While Howard has made his mark as an elite 3-point shooter during his Marquette career -- he shot 50.6 percent from beyond the arc as a freshman last season -- almost no one could have predicted this remarkable an offensive explosion. Even more stunning is the fact that he had only 10 points at halftime before scoring a combined 42 points in the second half and overtime period.