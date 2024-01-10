Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Georgia Southern 2-13, Marshall 8-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Marshall has been on the road for two straight, but on Wednesday they'll finally head home. The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Henderson Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Thundering Herd didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Bobcats, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Georgia Southern proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 76-68 victory over the Warhawks. The victory was just what Georgia Southern needed coming off of a 109-83 defeat in their prior game.

The Thundering Herd have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 8-8 record this season. As for the Eagles, their victory ended a 15-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-13.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given Marshall's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Marshall won a game that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in February of 2023, slipping by Georgia Southern 84-83. Does Marshall have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgia Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Marshall and Georgia Southern both have 1 win in their last 2 games.