James Madison is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Marshall 39-27.

James Madison entered the game having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Marshall step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: James Madison 24-3, Marshall 12-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Marshall will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall is staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Dukes will skip in buoyed by six consecutive wins.

The point spread may have favored Marshall last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Chanticleers.

Meanwhile, the Dukes earned a 87-80 win over the Eagles on Saturday.

The Thundering Herd's loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-15. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.8 points per game. As for the Dukes, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 24-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Marshall lost to the Dukes at home by a decisive 67-52 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Will Marshall have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

James Madison is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

James Madison has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Marshall.