Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Marshall and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Louisiana 39-25.

Marshall came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Louisiana 7-5, Marshall 5-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the Marshall Thundering Herd are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Henderson Center. Marshall is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Louisiana in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Friday, the stars were shining brightly for the Ragin Cajuns in a 84-67 win over the Owls.

Louisiana got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kobe Julien out in front who scored 19 points along with five rebounds. Joe Charles was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Marshall last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seahawks.

The Ragin Cajuns' win ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-5. As for the Thundering Herd, they have fallen quite a ways from their 24-7 record last season and are now at 5-8.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: Louisiana just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Marshall, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their shots per game this season. Given Louisiana's sizeable advantage in that area, Marshall will need to find a way to close that gap.

Louisiana beat Marshall 77-67 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Louisiana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Marshall is a 3-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thundering Herd, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Marshall and Louisiana both have 1 win in their last 2 games.