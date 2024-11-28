Halftime Report

Marshall and SC State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Marshall has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead SC State 46-21. Marshall's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Saturday with time still left to play.

If Marshall keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, SC State will have to make due with a 4-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: SC State 4-3, Marshall 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.42

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will face off against the SC State Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

Marshall is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 83 points last Saturday, they were much more limited against Purdue on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 80-45 defeat at the hands of the Boilermakers. The contest marked the Thundering Herd's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Marshall struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Purdue racked up 18.

Meanwhile, SC State beat IUI 72-62 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bulldogs.

Marshall's loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-2. As for SC State, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Marshall hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points.

Odds

Marshall is a big 9.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

