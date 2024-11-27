Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: SC State 4-3, Marshall 3-2

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cam Henderson Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.9 points per game this season.

On Saturday, SC State earned a 72-62 win over IUI.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 83 points the game before, Marshall faltered in their match on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Marshall lost to Purdue, and Marshall lost bad. The score wound up at 80-45. The contest marked the Thundering Herd's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Marshall struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Purdue racked up 18.

SC State now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Marshall, they dropped their record down to 3-2 with the defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SC State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.9 points per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.