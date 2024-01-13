Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for South Alabama after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 53-45 lead against Marshall. South Alabama took a big hit to their ego last Thursday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If South Alabama keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-8 in no time. On the other hand, Marshall will have to make due with a 9-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: South Alabama 8-8, Marshall 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Marshall Thundering Herd and the South Alabama Jaguars are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Cam Henderson Center. South Alabama is crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Marshall will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Last Wednesday, the Thundering Herd were able to grind out a solid win over the Eagles, taking the game 79-74. 79 seems to be a good number for Marshall as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact South Alabama found out the hard way on Thursday. They were dealt a punishing 89-55 loss at the hands of the Dukes.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Isiah Gaiter, who scored 16 points.

The Thundering Herd are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-8 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their loss dropped their record down to 8-8.

Looking forward to Saturday, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Marshall is a solid 5.5-point favorite against South Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

