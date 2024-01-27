Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Marshall and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 41-33 lead against Southern Miss.

If Marshall keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-11 in no time. On the other hand, Southern Miss will have to make due with a 12-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Southern Miss 12-8, Marshall 10-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Marshall Thundering Herd are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Cam Henderson Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Southern Miss had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 2 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They took down the Chanticleers 79-63. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Southern Miss did.

Meanwhile, Marshall finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 77-68 victory over the Panthers on Wednesday. With that win, Marshall brought their scoring average up to 75 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a massive bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Thundering Herd, their victory bumped their record up to 10-11.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Southern Miss is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Marshall.

Odds

Marshall is a 3-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Marshall has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Southern Miss.