Halftime Report

UNCG is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but UNCG leads 34-32 over Marshall.

UNCG entered the match having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Marshall step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: UNCG 8-1, Marshall 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNCG has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Henderson Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Sunday, the Spartans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Phoenix, taking the game 82-73.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Marshall and Toledo didn't disappoint and broke past the 163.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Thundering Herd were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 88-87 to the Rockets. Even though they lost, Marshall's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.1 points per game (they're now ranked 179th in scoring overall).

Even though they lost, Marshall were working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The Spartans pushed their record up to 8-1 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.1 points per game. As for the Thundering Herd, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UNCG have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, UNCG is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

UNCG is a slight 1-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNCG won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.