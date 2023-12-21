Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: UNCW 8-2, Marshall 5-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The UNCW Seahawks will head out on the road to face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Henderson Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

UNCW waltzed into their game Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 82-77 victory over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Marshall scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 103-70 win over the Ramblin' Rams. With that victory, Marshall brought their scoring average up to 77.2 points per game.

The Seahawks' victory bumped their record up to 8-2. As for the Thundering Herd, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 5-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNCW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.1 points per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, UNCW is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

Odds

UNCW is a slight 1-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

