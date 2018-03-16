Marshall upset Wichita State, so a Missouri Valley coach threw shade at the Shockers

The Missouri Valley is absolutely fed up with being disrespected. And who can blame it? From the Missouri State snub in 2006 to Wichita's State departure to the American Athletic Conference prior to the 2017 season, the Valley is done with being overlooked. Ask conference winners Loyola-Chicago who beat Miami (FL) 64-62 with a near buzzer-beater during the first day of March Madness.

Then ask Illinois State coach Dan Muller who has a bone to pick with the Shockers after Wichita State left the Missouri Valley to join the AAC. Wichita State lost to the No. 13 seed Marshall Thundering Herd 81-75 in its first year as an AAC member after entering the tournament as a No. 4 seed.

I guess switching conferences doesn't magically make things better. Valley teams advance in the Dance #MVC — Dan Muller (@DanMuller) March 16, 2018

Save the "ISU didn't even make the Dance" comments; it's easy to see why Muller is annoyed. Wichita State switched to the The AAC after winning the Valley four years in a row, and in five of the last six seasons. It finished third in The AAC this year, ultimately netting itself a No. 4 seed after losing to Houston in the conference tournament semifinals. Muller, as a Valley coach, presumably felt disrespected by Wichita State declaring itself too good for the conference and making the change. It's a matter of principle for a competitive guy.

With that being said, the move made sense for Wichita State -- to an extent. This year was its highest seeding in the tournament since 2014, when it was a No. 1 seed one year removed from a Final Four appearance, and a big part of that is due to the improved strength of schedule. Since that magical 2013 run, however, Wichita State hasn't advanced past the Sweet 16, making it once in 2015 before losing to Notre Dame -- and the new conference isn't going to change that, at least this year.

Sure, there were probably other factors involved, such as money, for starters. Wichita State wanted to improve its standing, and good on it for trying to challenge itself. But let's appreciate this for what it is. Good old fashioned shade from a guy that misses playing a team he doesn't like. Ask Kansas what it thinks of Missouri if you want to know how deep that hatred can run.